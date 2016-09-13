Breakthrough in Tiahleigh Palmer murder investigation

FACEBOOK Tiahleigh Palmer, whose body was found a week after she disappeared, and a delay in the release of information.

Police have made a breakthrough in the hunt for slain Australian schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer's killer, seizing a car for examination.

Investigations have been ongoing since the 12-year-old's body was found on the banks of the Pimpama river on the northern Gold Coast on November 5 last year.

Police will forensically examine the blue 2009 Ford Falcon XR6 sedan, labelled a "vehicle of interest", after seizing the car on Tuesday.

The current owner of the vehicle was not considered a suspect.

A A$250,000 (NZ$256,000)reward and indemnity first offered in February remained on the table for anyone with information leading to an arrest or conviction.

Police are especially keen to speak to anyone who saw the car in the area near Kerkin Road North at Pimpama about October 30 last year.

Acting regional crime co-ordinator Detective Superintendent Mark White said finding Tiahleigh's killer was a "top priority".

"There are about 20 investigators from the Logan district and homicide investigation unit (working on this investigation) and at different times there can be up to 40 investigators working on this case," he said.

"There have been a number of persons of interest identified throughout the course of the investigation and we will continue to make investigations into those people."

"This investigation is ongoing and it has not stopped since day one and we will continue inquiries and put all resources into it necessary to finalise the investigation."

It was six days between Tiahleigh failing to show up at school on October 30 and her body found naked on the riverbank, where it had laid unnoticed for days.

A report into the death couldn't determine whether police did enough to find the girl but identified gaps, confusion and miscommunication.

The death sparked sweeping changes to procedures governing how authorities responded to reports of missing children in care.

The last breakthrough for the team of investigators working on the case was her shoe found in December on the opposite bank of the river to her body.

Her missing backpack and school uniform formed a key part of early public appeals for information.

The search of a Logan home in March failed to net any arrests.

- brisbanetimes.com.au