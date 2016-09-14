Victoria flooding: Homes evacuated

Homes evacuated due to flooding in Victoria

MELBOURNE AGE The extent of the area at risk of flooding in Victoria.

People are evacuating from homes in western Victoria for fear of flooding while others along the coast are being warned to watch out for landslides.

Residents in low-lying areas of Hamilton have been told to leave their homes due to the threat of the Grange Burn flooding again.

Water is beginning to "overtop" a stopbank upstream from Apex Park, an State Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

JUSTIN MCMANUS The swollen waters of the Merri Creek, Victoria after two days of heavy rainfall.

Flooding and storm damage is widespread across the saturated state, and the SES received more than 300 calls on Wednesday morning.

Lorne and other communities dotted along the Victoria's Great Ocean Road have been warned about the potential for further landslides after 50km of the road, which cuts into the steep terrain along the Victorian surf coast, was closed due to landslips and fallen trees.

The SES has urged drivers postpone all non-essential travel from Moggs Creek to Skenes Creek.

A severe weather warning for much of the state on Wednesday morning has since been downgraded to include only the Mallee and alpine areas.

Four drivers were rescued from cars stuck in floodwaters overnight while a man and his dog needed help from firefighters to get out of a fast-flowing creek in Pascoe Vale late on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings for several rivers, including major warnings for the Loddon and Wimmera rivers.

Laanecoorie, Clunes and Maryborough in the Loddon catchment all received more than 50mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday.

Residents in the small town of Skipton have been warned floodwaters from Mount Emu Creek could affect low-lying homes and businesses, as they did in a devastating flood in January 2011.

Towns along the Glenelg River, including Casterton where homes and businesses were inundated at the weekend, were also being warned to prepare for moderate flooding.

