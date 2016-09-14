5000 people sign Steve Irwin petition

5000 people sign Steve Irwin Australian currency petition

Steve Irwin was killed in 2006.
More than 5000 fans of Steve Irwin have signed a petition to get the Crocodile Hunter on Australia's currency, a decade after his death.

Kyle Ryan started the petition last week saying Australia should pay respect to the "all time greatest Australian bloke".

"It's been ten years without the Aussie icon and although he's been recognised in many ways I'd imagine we could all support the idea of going one step further," Ryan writes.

The Royal Mint has previously honoured Irwin, featuring him in their 2009 Inspirational Australians one dollar coin series.

 AAP

