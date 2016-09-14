'The frightening inevitable': scary car smash caught on dashcam in Australia

Dash Cam Owners Australia Dashcam footage uploaded on facebook group Dash Cam Owners Australia shows a t bone crash in Bayswater.

Everyone knows the potential peril of turning right across two lanes of peak hour traffic - but this frightening vision of a T-bone accident in Australia this week should serve as further reminder.

The footage shows a white Toyota Corolla attempting to turn right.

The driver waits, as oncoming traffic in the lane nearest to her stops, but then fails to take into account traffic in the far lane and crosses straight into the path of a black Mercedes.

Powerless to stop the accident from happening. One Australian man decided to film it instead, including his reaction.

"It's not nice when you can see the inevitable happening but are powerless to do anything about it," a driver who captured dashcam vision of the incident said.

READ MORE:

* Truckie's dash-cam footage: 'I was convinced someone was going to die'

* Family angry over video of woman driving while having a medical event

* Incredible near-miss on Kaimai Ranges caught on dash cam

"The lady of the Merc was out sitting on the nature strip when I returned but the ambos had to help the lady [in the Corolla].

"She seemed OK but both of them were understandably shaken up."

St Johns Ambulance confirmed both drivers, two women in their 50's, were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

There was also an off duty paramedic on the scene of the crash who helped the two drivers.

The vision was uploaded to Facebook group Dash Cam Owners Australia and has been viewed over 55 thousand times.

- watoday.com.au