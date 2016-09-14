Two killed as car collides with train

Horror crash: Two killed after car collides with train at Australian station

Eddie Jim/FAIRFAX MEDIA A firefighter inspects the crushed car at Surrey Hills station.

Two people are dead after a car collided with an express train at Surrey Hills in Melbourne's inner-east on Wednesday afternoon.

The car was crushed beyond recognition after colliding with the train at the Union Road level crossing about 4pm.

Emergency crews pulled the two bodies from the wreckage shortly after 6.30pm.

Eddie Jim/FAIRFAX MEDIA The car wedged under the train.

"The deceased are yet to be identified and the exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined," police said in a statement.

Darren Gray Peak-hour commuters at Camberwell station heading to buses after the horror crash at Surrey Hills.

The car was dragged underneath the train for about 100 metres, before the train came to a stop at the station.

The mangled wreck of the car was wedged between the train and the platform for nearly three hours, as emergency crews worked frantically to reach the occupants. The train was reversed to reveal the car had been split in two.

It is believed the driver may have been trying to navigate around the boomgates when the car was hit.

One of the 200 passengers on board the train said she heard a "big loud bang", but did not realise the severity of what had happened until she stepped off the train and was confronted with the horrific scene.

A witness told Seven News he watched in horror as the car was struck by the train.

"The car was lifted in the air by the train and carried forward. It was full on," a visibly shaken Ben Jackson said.

"I looked up at the boomgates and I noticed there was a car slowly going through the crossing when the boomgates were down."

Train services have been suspended. Metro said services would remain suspended for several hours on Wednesday night "due to the severity of the accident".

Peak-hour commuters faced lengthy delays as they queued for buses as a result.

Metro Trains chief engineer Phil Ellingworth said authorities would investigate whether signalling issues may have been a factor.

The Metro network was crippled on Tuesday night, with four key lines suspended, after a power failure caused signalling problems.

"At this stage we can neither rule anything in or anything out," Ellingworth told 3AW.

He said Metro would review CCTV footage at the level crossing and work with police to determine exactly what happened.

A caller to 3AW radio station, identified as Felicity, said it appeared the car had tried to beat the boomgates.

"A car trying to go across the tracks while the boomgates were going down has been collected by the train," she said.

"Boomgates are down [and] trains out to Belgrave, Blackburn, Lilydale [are] all at a standstill. No one's moving.

"The boomgates were going down and it looks like [the car] tried to cross the tracks and got cleaned up."

