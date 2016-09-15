Bus fire closes all lanes on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Paula Tomovic Plumes of smoke rise from a bus fire on Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation and all lanes of the Sydney Harbour Bridge were temporarily closed after a bus full of peak hour commuters caught on fire at Milsons Point.

Emergency services and traffic crews responded to the blaze, which burned ferociously and caused traffic chaos as cars were forced to stop behind it.

Some people who were driving behind the bus stopped to get out of their cars as they watched the fire which had flames reaching several metres into the air.

Southbound lanes initially remained open, with bus passengers travelling in the opposite direction reporting they felt an intense heat even from some distance away. All lanes were then closed as emergency services responded.

Some lanes were re-opened around 6pm as authorities attempted to clear a huge backlog of cars, however authorities expected intermittent closures throughout Thursday night so warned motorists to stay well away.

The bus was well alight when firefighters arrived but all of the passengers on board were able to get off safely as thick black smoke filled the air.

NSW Police said two of the passengers were being treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Natalie Wood from Leichhardt was driving three cars behind the bus when it caught alight around 5.23pm. She initially saw faint grey smoke on the lower left side of the back of the bus, which then turned into black smoke and flame.

By the time she stopped her car, a man in a black ute who was ahead of her jumped out with a fire extinguisher and unsuccessfully tried to put the fire out.

"Everybody basically got out of their cars and started watching," Wood said. "He was very brave."

Crews performing road works on the bridge also tried to use fire extinguishers, however the blaze had become too big.

NSW Emergency Services minister David Elliott was among commuters who were trapped on the bridge for up to 40 minutes, as others managed to turn around. He phoned radio station 2GB to advise everyone to steer clear of the area.

At 6.10pm northbound traffic was queued back to the Anzac Bridge along the Eastern Distributor. Citybound traffic snaked back to the Lane Cove Tunnel and along Military Road to Mosman.

Motorists were told to delay their journey or take the Sydney Harbour Tunnel as traffic in the area is very heavy.

Train passengers were also warned to expected larger than normal crowds at Wynyard and Town Hall stations this evening as a result of the closure of the bridge because of people seeking alternative ways to get home.

Buses heading into the city were terminating at North Sydney Station, while Forest Coach Lines buses heading in the same direction terminated at Chatswood.

Hillsbus services heading citybound went no further than Macquarie University.

