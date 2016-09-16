The 'neat workers' from hell

The farm needed help, but these nomads hid a nasty streak

JASON SOUTH/FAIRFAX Rick and Sandra Zipsin paid a high price for giving Gino and Mark Stocco work on their cattle farm.

Rick and Sandra Zipsin were used to hosting drifters on their cattle farm on the edge of the Victorian high country, in Australia.

So it wasn't unusual when Gino and Mark Stocco came looking for work at the Zipsins' farm in Glenburn, 30 minutes south of Yea, in the wake of the 2009 Black Saturday fires.

"We had a lot of fencing to do," Rick said.

NSW POLICE Police arrested Gino and Mark Stocco at a property near Dunedoo in October last year.

"Looking back now, they probably targeted this area because they knew people needed a hand."

The father and son were nomads, they moved from farm to farm across three eastern states and their work couldn't be faulted.

"You couldn't pick anything on them; their work was neat," Rick said.

JASON SOUTH/FAIRFAX "We built it all up and it's all gone," says Rick Zipsin.

Little did Sandra and Rick know then, but the Stoccos were also developing a nasty habit of turning on their employers at the slightest hint they weren't wanted.

Gino Stocco, 59, and Mark, 36 had been on the run from the law for eight years when they exploded into the public's consciousness. They allegedly carried out moonlight raids to steal goods, went on vandalism sprees, stank "like a pair of polecats" and lived off the grid with no phones, licences, bank accounts or friends.

They had been wanted for criminal damages on farms in Queensland, NSW and Victoria when they shot at a police car in Wagga Wagga, in southern NSW, and sparked a massive 10-day manhunt in October last year.

Mark and Gino Stocco, are awaiting sentencing in NSW after pleading guilty to the murder of a caretaker and a string of other offences.

The pair were eventually caught in a covert operation on October 29, after police received a tip-off from a member of the public who saw the Stocco's ute hidden under debris in the Goonoo State Forest, near Dunedoo.

The forest backed onto an extremely remote property, Pinevale, where the Stoccos had previously worked as farm hands.

Police surrounded the property and arrested the Stoccos in dramatic scenes before finding the decomposing body of the property caretaker, Rosario Cimone, 68.

JASON SOUTH/FAIRFAX Heavily armed police in Yea during the manhunt for the Stoccos in October 2015.

While they await sentencing in NSW after pleading guilty to the caretaker's murder and a string of offences, Victorian detectives recently interviewed the pair for ramming a police car at Saint James and the fiery aftermath of their work for the Zipsins.

After the Stoccos' first stint at the Glenburn farm in 2009, they dropped in unannounced year after year. One day the Zipsins asked to be left alone.

"We said for them to give us a break," Rick said.

"I said you can come back, but maybe give us a year's time.

"We didn't know they were that bad then."

The Zipsins had no insurance on their sheds when the Stoccos did come back; the fire levy had been introduced and rates were through the roof.

"We thought we'd cancel the sheds and machinery off the insurance policy for one year and reinsure when the rates return to normal," Rick said.

That's when the attacks happened. Two fires three months apart burnt down three sheds and destroyed crucial machinery, causing almost one million dollars in damage.

The police investigation at the time was fruitless and it wasn't until Queensland farmer Doug Redding, also an alleged victim, handed out his own '"wanted" posters that the Zipsins thought it could have been the Stoccos.

The three state police forces, according to one interstate officer, were not talking to each other.

To the individual officers on the ground, the criminal damage and arson left behind were isolated crimes that didn't amount to much.

The Stoccos' off-the-grid lifestyle – no phones, no credit cards, no nothing – didn't help police trying to track them.

And then Wagga happened.

"We didn't know they were that bad," Rick said.

"The bit that scared us was when they were down here in Victoria on their chase and everyone – all the coppers - were up in Yea and we were out here on our own."

The Zipsins welcomed the action from Victoria Police, but said it was too late to recover the losses on their farms. Victims of crime compensation is also out of the question as property crime is not covered by it.

The Zipsins, who have two children in primary school, remain crippled financially and psychologically by their attack.

They have sold their cattle, leased their farm out and haven't been able to replace their machinery or sheds, which are still burnt-out shells on the property.

"We built it all up and it's all gone," Rick said.

"It was the Stoccos all along for no good reason at all."

It is expected the Stoccos will be extradited to face Queensland and Victorian charges upon the completion of their NSW sentence.

A fundraising page has been set-up to help the Zipsins rebuild their farm.

