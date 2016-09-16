Aussie truck driver sentenced

Truck driver sentenced over crash that killed Bree Stanford

FACEBOOK Just days before she was killed, Bree Stanford urged people to cherish each other because "we can lose someone at any moment".

As he drove across a bridge, truck driver Steven Barnett thought to himself what a beautiful day it was as he looked out across the blue of the water.

It was only a few seconds that his eyes were turned away from the road, but the consequences were catastrophic.

Barnett's truck ploughed into the back of a car that had broken down in his lane, killing its 19-year-old passenger Bree Stanford.

FACEBOOK Bree Stanford (right) with a friend. Photo: Facebook

In the Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Friday, Barnett wept and hugged his lawyer tight after he learnt that he would most likely not be going to jail.

Jessica Hromas Truck driver Steven Barnett.

Judge Dina Yehia sentenced Barnett to two years imprisonment but ordered that it be served by way of an intensive corrections order provided he was deemed suitable for one.

Barnett, an experienced and well-regarded truck driver, was on the M1 Pacific Motorway crossing the Hawkesbury River Bridge when he crashed into the stationary car in May 2014.

He admitted that he had taken his eyes off the road for a few seconds to admire the scenic view over the water and was unable to brake in time to avoid slamming into the back of the car. The vehicle was entangled under the prime mover and both travelled conjointly for 105 metres.

Stanford and her friend, who had been driving from Terrigal to Sydney, had stopped the car they were in after it started overheating. There was no breakdown lane.

Barnett was found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death by a jury earlier this year after another jury had been unable to reach a verdict.

In her sentencing remarks, Yehia said the tragedy was the result of a "momentary inattention" acknowledging that Barnett had not been speeding, erratically driving or fatigued.

"It resulted in catastrophic consequence. The emotional and psychological impact upon the deceased's family is profound," she said.

The court heard that Barnett, a father of two, had suffered mental health issues including symptoms consistent with post traumatic stress disorder, since the crash.

He had been regarded as a role model truck driver by colleagues, with impeccable log books and no complaints made about him, but had since quit his job and volunteer role with the rural fire service.

Barnett told a psychologist that he thought about Stanford everyday and was "torn apart" thinking about the grief he had caused her family.

"I am satisfied that the offender's remorse and contrition are both significant and genuine," the judge said.

An intensive corrections order is considered a form of imprisonment, and conditions can include compulsory community service, electronic monitoring, drug and alcohol testing and curfews.

As a formality, Barnett will now be assessed to ensure his suitability for such an order before the sentence is officially imposed.

Stanford's family were in court for the sentencing. Before she died, the teenager was studying journalism and has been described by friends as a "beautiful, kind, crazy, bubbly girl" who loved to travel.

