Parents sue over birth defect

Kiwi parents sue doctors for A$2.5m over child's birth defect

Little Aria suffers from impaired vision, hearing loss, scoliosis, and developmental delays. Her parents, as New Zealanders, don't qualify for support for her care,

A New Zealand couple who say they would have aborted their child if they had known she had a severe brain defect are suing the Australian medical professionals who allegedly failed to identify the condition for A$2.5 million (NZ$2.57m) in damages.

Regan Hooker and Wayne Ball's daughter Aria, who is now two, was diagnosed with Aicardi Syndrome during an MRI in June 2014.

The couple, who live in Queensland, claim sonographer Kim Andrews and specialist radiologist Greg Duncombe of Queensland Maternal Fetal Medicine in Southport should have detected and warned them about Aria's abnormality at the 19-week ultrasound in September 2013.

They also claim obstetrician Penelope Isherwood did not tell them of the condition and that none of the medical professionals involved suggested a repeat ultrasound at 22 weeks gestation or a foetal MRI at 26 weeks.

In papers filed in the Brisbane Supreme Court, Hooker and Ball say they would have terminated the pregnancy if they had been told about the abnormality and continue to suffer financially and emotionally being parents of a child with severe disabilities.

A GoFundMe page set up by Aria's parents says she suffers from impaired vision, hearing loss, scoliosis, a dislocated hip and developmental delays on a daily basis.

As both Hooker, 37, and Ball, 41, are New Zealand citizens they are not entitled to government support to pay for Aria's medical treatment.

"I would love to be able to stay at home and care for Aria but it's just not possible with so many therapies and treatments to pay for," the page says.

Andrews, Duncombe, Isherwood and Queensland Maternal Fetal Medicine are yet to file a response to the claim in court.

