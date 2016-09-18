Australian RAAF planes involved in accidental strikes on Syrian troops meant for Isis terrorists

REUTERS The United States expresses "regret" for the unintentional loss of life of Syrian forces in a coalition air strike it says was targeting Isis.

Australian RAAF planes were involved in the accidental bombing of Syrian troops in a mistake that may have helped Isis fighters and exacerbated tensions as a fragile ceasefire continued to unravel.

Defence issued a statement on Sunday afternoon saying that Australian Air Force aircraft were "among a number of international aircraft taking part in this Coalition operation around the town of Dayr az-Zawr in Syria's north-east".

"Defence offers its condolences to the families of any Syrian personnel killed or wounded in this incident," the statement said. "As Australians would expect, the US-led Coalition will review this incident thoroughly and Australia will cooperate fully with this review."

ABDALRHMAN ISMAIL/REUTERS Australian planes were involved in the US-led accidental strike that killed Syrian government soldiers, in an error that may have helped Isis.

It said that coalition aircraft had been carrying out air strikes against "what was believed to be" an Islamic State fighting position that the coalition had been "tracking for some time".

"However, shortly after the bombing commenced, Russian officials advised the Combined Air Operations Centre that the targets may have been Syrian military personnel.

"Bombing ceased immediately."

It said Australia would "never intentionally target a known Syrian military unit or actively support Daesh", using the alternative name for Isis or the Islamic State.

Earlier, agencies reported that Russia and the Syrian government accused US warplanes of responsibility for killing 60 Syrian soldiers.

In a statement, the US military's Central Command admitted it had been carrying out a strike against a suspected Isis position in the eastern province of Dayr az-Zawr, but said it called off the assault after Russia said it was Syrian army positions that were being attacked, and not the Islamic State.

It's feared the strike at Jebel Tharda airport on Saturday will pave the way for Isis fighters to overrun the facility.

Syria's army general command said in a statement the attack was "conclusive evidence" of US support for Isis, noting that the strike was "dangerous and blatant aggression".

Isis said in a statement on its Amaq news channel it had gained "complete control" over Jebel Tharda.

The defence ministry in Russia, which has been aiding Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the five-year civil war, said US jets killed more than 60 Syrian soldiers in four strikes and a fierce battle had erupted near the airport.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group with contacts across the country, cited a military source at the airport as saying at least 80 Syrian soldiers had been killed in the strike.

Russia's Defence Ministry said if the coalition bombing was a mistake, it was evidence of Washington's "stubborn refusal" to co-ordinate its actions with Russia's government.

The US-led coalition has been conducting air strikes against Islamic State since September 2014 and is also supporting rebels against Assad elsewhere in Syria.

In December, Damascus accused US coalition warplanes of striking an army camp near Dayr az-Zawr but Washington said it was done by Russian jets.

The Observatory said Russian jets had been conducting bombing in the area at the same time, that Islamic State fighters took control of army positions on Jebel Tharda after the air strike and that clashes between them had followed.

A strike list issued by the US on Saturday said it had carried out a strike at Dayr az-Zawr against five Islamic State supply routes, as well as strikes near Raqqa and elsewhere in Syria.

Syria's army controls Dayr az-Zawr airport and parts of the city which are otherwise entirely surrounded by territory held by Islamic State.

Aaron David Miller, a Middle East analyst at the Wilson Center, said the episode was certain to make "an already complex situation more byzantine."

He said the strikes would "feed conspiracy theories that Washington is in league with ISIS," as well as create a pretext for Assad to avoid his commitments under the cease-fire deal. Miller added that the episode would create opportunities for President Vladimir Putin of Russia "to blast the US on the eve of the UN General Assembly," the global meeting in New York starting this week.

Samantha Power, the US ambassador to the United Nations, accused Russia of pulling a "stunt" by calling for an emergency Security Council meeting over the episode.

With The Washington Post, Reuters

- Sydney Morning Herald