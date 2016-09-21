Uber driver charged with sexual assault of passenger on Sydney's north shore

An Uber driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a passenger during a trip home on Sydney's north shore.

The 30-year-old driver Yamur Sadiqi allegedly picked up a 26-year-old woman in West Pennant Hills at 11pm on Saturday.

During the drive, he allegedly pulled over in Carlingford and assaulted her in the passenger seat before taking her home.

Court documents state he allegedly had sexual intercourse without consent and assaulted the woman with an act of indecency.

The victim reported it to north shore police the next day.

On Tuesday morning, Sadiqi was arrested at home on Acropolis Avenue in Rooty Hill.

"Following his arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the home, seizing items that will undergo forensic examinations," police said in a statement.

Sadiqi didn't apply for bail in Mount Druitt Local Court on Tuesday and his matter was adjourned to November 17.

In a statement to Fairfax Media, Uber said it would be working with authorities as the incident was investigated.

"Our thoughts are with the woman and her family at this time," a spokesperson said.

"As soon as we were alerted to the alleged incident, we immediately removed the driver from the platform and we have been working with the authorities to provide information for their investigation."

It is understood Sadiqi is an authorised private hire car vehicle driver who is registered with NSW Roads and Maritime Services.

To become registered, drivers must undergo a criminal background check and disclose their driving and medical history.

