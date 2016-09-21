'Feared 12yo foster sister pregnant'

Tiahleigh Palmer's foster brother 'told cousin he had sex with her', court hears

Trent Thorburn has been charged in relation to the death of schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer.

​Tiahleigh Palmer's 19-year-old foster brother told a cousin he'd had sex with the 12-year-old and was worried she was pregnant, a court has heard.

In successfully keeping Trent Jordan Thorburn behind bars, prosecutors argued he had deliberately misled and lied to police throughout the 11-month investigation into the alleged murder of the Gold Coast schoolgirl.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ellen French alleged a Facebook Messenger conversation between Trent Thorburn and his cousin two days before Tia went missing showed him disclosing that he'd had sex with her.

GLENN HUNT Tiahleigh Palmer's mother Cindy waits with supporters outside court.

"He says he had sex with the victim on the prior Monday and he had only done so because she had threatened to kill his dog," Sergeant French said, of a conversation that was allegedly handed over to police.

The defendant said he was concerned about her being pregnant..." she told the court.

GLENN HUNT Former foster carers Cameron and Wayne Pemberton speak to media outside court.

"The defendant further outlines the victim had spoken to his mother about it."

Thorburn's defence lawyer John Ide argued he should have been granted bail on charges including incest considering his age, lack of criminal history and potential time behind bars awaiting trial.

"He's a young man with no criminal history whatsoever," he said.

JORGE BRANCO Cindy Palmer arrives at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

"In my submission it couldn't be said he's an unacceptable risk of any of the things that's asserted by the prosecution."

Sergeant French told the court Trent Thorburn had denied any involvement or sexual conduct with Tia on five separate occasions and colluded with his family to mislead police.

"Eventually the defendant has admitted to the authorities that he had lied on multiple occasions in order to conceal the sexual intercourse between himself and Tiahleigh," she said.

Amy Mitchell-Whittington Tiahleigh Palmer died while in the care of a foster family.

A friend of Tia's told police the young girl had approached her about a month before her alleged murder, saying "Trent tried to touch me", Sergeant Ellen alleged.

"She further said that the victim claimed to have disclosed this to her foster mother," she said.

Thorburn has been charged with incest, perverting the course of justice and two counts of perjury relating to Crime and Corruption Commission hearings in July and September this year.

JORGE BRANCO Richard Thorburn has been charged with the murder of his foster child.

Prosecutors argued he was "highly likely" to interfere with witnesses and "would attempt in every way shape and form to evade and avoid every risk" of imprisonment.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse kept Thorburn behind bars, saying he was "not a candidate for bail at this point in time" but another application could be made in the future.

Outside court, Ide said he would consider applying to the Supreme Court for bail.

GLENN HUNT A member of Tiahleigh Palmer's foster family arrives at the police station on Tuesday.

Police allege Trent Thorburn's father, Richard Thorburn, understood to be a New Zealander, killed Tia in an attempt to cover up his son's alleged crime.

The alleged killer was remanded in custody after his matter was heard on Wednesday morning as he remained in an induced coma in hospital after collapsing in the watchhouse on Tuesday.

EARLIER

The man accused of murdering Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer and dumping her body in a Gold Coast river is in an induced coma and won't appear in court before a crowd of her mother's supporters.

Foster father Richard Neville Thorburn, 56, was due in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, ahead of an application for bail by his son on related charges.

But the father remained in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday, after collapsing in the watchhouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Defence solicitor Kelly Thompson, from Robertson O'Gorman solicitors, told the court she'd spoken with doctors at the hospital.

"He's currently in an induced coma and there's no indication as to when he might be brought out of that at this stage," she said.

A crowd of people expecting the appearance packed Beenleigh courtroom, leaving standing room only for a host of people due to appear on other matters, with supporters flanking Tia's biological mum, Cindy Palmer.

Among them were Tia's former foster father Wayne Pemberton and his son Cameron, who paid tribute to the "good girl".

Wayne said the "feisty" 12-year-old lived with them for two and a half years and described his "total shock" at hearing the man who cared for Tia after him had been accused of her murder.

"You don't expect that from a carer," he said.

"That's not what you're here to do.

"To hear that and for everyone in the family to (allegedly) be involved it's just unthinkable."

Palmer declined to comment as she made her way into the courthouse in suburban Beenleigh, just off the highway roughly halfway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Wayne, who remembered Tia's love of waterskiing and other watersports, said it couldn't be said Palmer was happy but she was glad of an outcome.

Trent Jordan Thorburn, 19, has been charged with incest, perjury, and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He's due to appear in court on Wednesday.

He was set to apply for bail after midday in a hearing his lawyer indicated would take about 45 minutes.

Richard Thorburn's hearing went ahead without him and was adjourned for a committal mention on December 21.

He won't be required to appear, meaning Palmer again won't have a chance to come face to face with her daughter's alleged killer.

Richard Thorburn told police he dropped his foster daughter off at school about 8.10am that morning but police will allege that was a lie.

They'll allege he instead murdered the 12-year-old at the family home in the Logan suburb of Chambers Flat on the night of October 29, before dumping her body in the river that night or the next.

The killing was sparked by a discovery made that night, which led Richard Thorburn to kill the girl in an attempt to cover up a crime Trent had committed against Tia, police will allege.

The younger brother was charged with incest, among other alleged crimes.

A missing person alert for Tia wasn't put out until November 5, hours before her badly decomposed body was found on the banks of the Pimpama River.

The delay drew criticism, sparked wide-ranging changes to authorities' responses to missing children in care and further condemnation from Wayne Pemberton on Wednesday as "very frustrating".

"It's not a good thing to have to wait around for someone to put an alert out but it finally got done," Cameron said.

"It should have got done quicker. It shouldn't have taken so long."

Another supporter, who didn't know the family, said she was "disillusioned" with the government's handling of children in care.

Being charged with murder, Richard Thorburn must apply for bail to a higher court if he wants to be released.

- Brisbane Times