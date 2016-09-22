Boy, 12, denies rape of girl, 6

Boy, 12, charged with rape of girl, 6, at Sydney primary school pleads not guilty

A 12-year-old boy charged with raping a six-year-old girl at a primary school in Australia has entered not guilty pleas.

The boy has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault in company, two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and one count of indecent assault.

Court documents allege the girl was attacked over a six-week period between June 24 and August 16 this year. The alleged rapes and sexual assaults occurred between 8am and 4pm in Sydney, according to the documents.

At an Australian Children's Court on Thursday, the boy's defence barrister James Viney formally entered not guilty pleas to the charges on the boy's behalf.

Viney also applied to adjust bail conditions, that meant the boy had to reside with his parents at their home in northern Sydney, so he could attend a one-week holiday.

Magistrate Louise McManus granted the bail variation, and ordered that a brief of evidence be served by November.

The boy sat in the front row of the court room and was supported by his mother, father and aunt. He was also excused from attending the court on the next occasion.

The case has been referred to the Department of Public Prosecutions, the court heard.

The boy nodded when asked by the magistrate whether he understood the result of his court appearance.

A second boy, 12, has also been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.

He has been granted bail and is due to appear in court for the first time on October 20.

In legal argument about whether members of the media should remain present while the boy's matter was heard, Viney said this was the first time his client had appeared in a court and he was at a "delicate age".

Magistrate McManus also expressed concern about the impact the media presence could have on a boy his age, and said the court tried to make the legal processes as informal as possible for children.

The matter is next due to go before court on November 24.

"Parents and carers of students at the school are in the process of being notified, and police request the community respect the privacy of the young people involved," police said in a statement after the two boys were arrested last month.

"NSW Police Force works closely with the Dept of Education and Family and Community Services to ensure the safety of all students, and additional support has been made available at the school."

The two boys were arrested after a two-week investigation.

- Brisbane Times