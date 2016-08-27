Trapped, thigh-deep in poo, for a phone

Man rescued after becoming trapped in Norwegian toilet during cellphone retrieval mission

Cato Berntsen Larsen/TWITTER Cato Berntsen Larsen struck a slight problem while fishing his friend's mobile phone from the bottom of a Norwegian public toilet.

When his friend's mobile phone fell in to a public toilet in Norway, this 20-year-old drew the short straw and had to fish it out.

Somehow Cato Berntsen Larsen managed to squeeze himself into the bowels, so to speak, of the public toilet - one similar to New Zealand's long-drop. As he stood there, thigh-deep in faeces, Larsen wished he hadn't bothered, VG reported.

"I was obviously slim enough to get into it, but not slim enough to get out. I was down there for one hour, and it was very unpleasant", Larsen said to the local newspaper, Drammens Tidende.

"I panicked. I hate confined spaces. It was difficult to move," Larsen said, according to One News.

Larsen's friends called emergency services, who were able to free him.

"We sent a fire truck with four men to the location. It took them about 10 minutes to get the man out, the fire personnel had to demolish the toilet. It's now out of service," said Kristin Rodnes, from Vestviken emergency central.

Larsen emerged from the toilet with no serious injuries, just a scratched shoulder.

Section manager Kristine Hoibraaten said this was the first time anyone had fallen into the toilet tank, since its installation in the 1990s.

"The tank is normally emptied only once a year. Normally it shall be very difficult to fall into this toilet", Hoibraaten said.

