Fire kills 17 in Moscow

Fire kills at least 17 in Moscow printing works

A fire in a warehouse at a Moscow printing works killed at least 17 people on Saturday morning, an Emergencies Ministry official told Rossiya-24 TV station.

"Sixteen bodies were found in a room, four injured were brought to hospitals in Moscow. The fire was completely put out by 0953 (local time)," he said.

The dead are all believed to be migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan, AP reported.

The ministry said on its website that 12 people were rescued. The TV station said the people, who lived and worked at the depot, were mostly from former Soviet Union countries.

The fire was reported to have been caused by a faulty lamp, according to AP.

Lax fire safety standards have often been blamed for such incidents in Russia.

