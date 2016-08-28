Wedged truck knocks down bridge

Traffic chaos near London as too-tall truck hits overpass, takes down a bridge

TWITTER The truck's roof was shorn off in the collision.

Witnesses and British emergency services say a truck has struck an overpass and collapsed a pedestrian bridge onto one of England's busiest highways, injuring one person.

Witnesses say a truck hauling construction vehicles appeared to clip the bridge Saturday on the London-bound M20 highway 48 kilometres southeast of the British capital.

At least one person has been injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed on the M20 in Kent https://t.co/tN7UgJRqkY — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 27, 2016

Ambulance officials say the injured man was a motorcyclist who came off his bike as the bridge started to collapse in front of him, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The M20, one of two motorways that link London with the cross-Channel port of Dover and the nearby Eurotunnel terminal, was closed in both directions.

The shutdown caused massive traffic jams on what was already an exceptionally busy three-day weekend for vacationers heading to and from France.

M20 update: One person was injured when a bridge was hit by a lorry and collapsed onto the M20 near West Malling. pic.twitter.com/pt8FFtRkLQ — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) August 27, 2016

- AP