Italian quake victim Giulia Rinaldo's hug saved little sister Giorgia

REUTERS Crowds of people gather to watch a state funeral for 35 of the 290 people who died during a 6.2 earthquake in central Italy.

In the chaos of Italy's devastating earthquake, an older sister's embrace allowed a young girl to survive.

The heartbreaking story of 9-year-old Giulia Rinaldo and her younger sister Giorgia was recounted Saturday by the bishop who celebrated a funeral Mass for 35 of the 290 people killed by the quake that ravaged central Italy before dawn Wednesday.

Bishop Giovanni D'Ercole recalled that around 6 or 6.30pm on Wednesday - 15 hours after the quake struck - he returned to a church in his diocese in the town of Pescara Del Tronto to recover its crucifix.

REUTERS Pescara del Tronto was devastated by the quake.

At the time, only metres from the church, firefighters were using their hands to dig out the two sisters, he said.

REUTERS Giovanni D'Ercole, bishop of Ascoli Piceno, hugs a woman after the funeral service.

"The older one, Giulia, was sprawled over the smaller one, Giorgia. Giulia, dead, Giorgia, alive. They were in an embrace," D'Ercole said.

He spoke beneath the crucifix that he recovered that evening, hung in a community gym transformed into a makeshift chapel, as Italy held a national day of mourning.

As weeping Italians bid Giulia and 34 other quake victims farewell with a state funeral, Giorgia spent her fourth birthday in a nearby hospital Saturday, recovering from her ordeal.

REUTERS A woman comforts a man during a funeral service.

Massimo Caico, the firefighter who pulled the girls out, told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper that the position of the older girl's body apparently created a pocket of air that allowed Giorgia to survive.

He recounted how a black Labrador, Leo, first gave a sign that he smelled something. Rescuers began digging, finding at first a doll and then a cold human leg, that of Giulia.

Then he saw the ground nearby moving "in the rhythm of what could be breathing."

REUTERS Mourners at the funeral service.

"Maybe they hugged each other in their sleep or in fear, and the body of Giulia saved Giorgia," Caico told the newspaper.

Another firefighter left a heartfelt note on Giulia's coffin, BBC reported.

The note, written in Italian, and signed "Andrea", reads: "Hello, little darling. I only managed to lend a hand to pull you out of the prison of rubble. Forgive us if we arrived too late."

"However, you had stopped breathing by then, but I'd like you to know that we did all we could to pull you out.

"When I return to my house in l'Aquila, I will know that there is an angel watching me from the sky. You will be a shining star in the night. Bye Giulia, I love you even though you never got to know me."

According to Italian news reports, Giorgia is in a state of shock and is practically not speaking anymore. She is only sleeping, crying and asking for her doll and her mother, who is also recovering from earthquake injuries.

- AP