Family 'distraught' over visa blunder

NZ family 'utterly distraught' at potential deportation from UK over immigration error

SUPPLIED New Zealander Louise Talbot says her family has fallen into "a grey area" in Britain's immigration system.

A Kiwi couple living in England say they are "utterly distraught" at the prospect of their family being torn apart after a delay in their immigration application left them facing deportation.

Louise and John Talbot have lived in Dorset for six years while helping their sons establish a cattle farm, but they've been ordered by the Home Office to leave the country after falling into "a grey area" in the rules.

The couple told Stuff that they are continuing to fight the decision to deny them Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) in the UK after they missed a deadline due to delays in booking and passing a required test.

The Talbots' troubles began when they and their younger son, Charles, went to apply for ILR in April last year.

Louise Talbot said the couple and their son, Charles, ticked all the boxes to qualify for ILR, as they already had UK ancestry visas.

Charles is studying at a British university, while his older brother, Edward, was born in England, and has dual citizenship with New Zealand.

Under the law, their ILR application could be made no more than 28 days before the end of their permitted stay.

With that in mind, Talbot booked their face-to-face application appointment for May 13.

They paid a £5700 (NZ$14,340) application fee for "same-day" consideration, rather than submitting a postal application, which could take up to six months to be approved.

There was a sense of urgency, as Charles needed his ILR approved before he could get a student loan for his second year of university, she said.

However, the family later discovered that despite having ancestry visas, they would also need to book and sit the Life in the UK (LITUK) test - a 24-question quiz about British traditions and customs.

Louise and John Talbot both passed the test on their first go in April, but Charles, who was sitting his university exams at the same time, required three attempts to pass.

There was a two-week delay each time he re-sat the test, which pushed the family's final application date past the deadline, Talbot told Stuff.

Talbot admitted she made an error of judgment over the process, for which she was "truly sorry", but the family felt the error should not mean they had to leave Britain.

"We are utterly distraught at the thought of our lives being devastated because of a technicality," she told Stuff.

"The way the Home Office judicial procedure is structured does not give us the opportunity to explain our case. We understand that Home Official officials must follow procedure, but in exceptional circumstances, they do have the ability to apply discretion."

The family had spent thousands of dollars on legal fees, but had been unable to overturn the decision through the Home Office's self-review process.

However, the judge hearing their case was critical of the Home Office's decision, calling it "an unduly harsh result".

"There is really no reason, frankly, why this application should be refused if the applicants can meet what I would like to call the substantive requirements, namely the fact of ancestry and the fact that they have successfully all passed this test," the judge said.

There was no scope under the law to take the ruling to a higher court, Talbot said.

They were now appealing to the Minister of State for Immigration, Robert Goodwill, to intervene.

The trio's passports had been seized and they were ordered to leave the UK voluntarily, or be made to pay for their own deportation.

Talbot earlier told The Daily Mail she was prepared to go to prison in order to have the issue resolved.

She told Stuff she believed selecting same-day consideration had counted against her family.

If they had applied via the postal application system, they "absolutely" would have been successful, she said.

Talbot said she had been advised that about 42 per cent of postal applications were incomplete or had errors, but those applicants were given extra opportunities to meet the requirements, and had a longer timeframe to do so.

Instead, her family had fallen into a grey area in the system.

Talbot - who is also a cheese-maker - said her family was looking to develop an agri-business in the United Kingdom, using New Zealand expertise and technology.

