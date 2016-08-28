Couple drown in car plunge

Elderly couple drown after reversing their car into a lake

"It looked like the car was reversing to park up, but went too far," one eyewitness told The Sun.
An elderly couple died in Britain after their car reversed off a 6-metre cliff while they were trying to park.

The yet-to-be-identified couple drowned at Hooe Lake in Devon after the driver tried to reverse and accidently plunged down the cliff.

The car overturned and submerged with water, trapping them inside.

Despite rescue attempts by bystanders, police and rescue services, they were unable to free the couple from the trapped car in time.

"It careered off the side straight into the estuary. People are really shocked about what has happened. It's awful."

A memorial has been planned for the couple of Hooe Lake tragedy.

special offers