Queen Victoria's coronet for sale

Twitter/ Gryphons Nest The coronet was finally made by goldsmith Joseph Kitching in 1842, using stones which came from William IV and his queen Adelaide.

A coronet worn by Queen Victoria and designed by her beloved husband Albert could be exported unless a UK buyer can be found for the multi-million pound piece of jewellery.

The item has been sold to a buyer who wants to export the item but the government has imposed a temporary bar in an attempt to find a person or institution to meet the £5 million ($9.07 million) asking price, plus £1 million in value-added tax (VAT), to keep the sapphire and diamond coronet in the UK.

The coronet is considered one of the most important jewels of Queen Victoria's long reign and was designed for her by Prince Albert in 1840, the year of their wedding.

The jewels matched the sapphire and diamond brooch that Albert had given to Victoria on the day before their wedding.

The coronet was finally made by goldsmith Joseph Kitching in 1842, using stones which came from jewellery given to Victoria by her uncle and predecessor William IV and his queen Adelaide.

Victoria is depicted wearing the coronet in a famous portrait painted that year by Franz Xaver Winterhalter.

She also wore the coronet for the state opening of parliament in 1866, the first time she had attended the ceremony since the death of Albert in 1861, possibly as a reminder of her late husband.

The item is decorated with 11 sapphires set in gold with diamonds set in silver.

The decision on the licence has been deferred until December 27 - with the possibility of an extension until June 27 next year if an alternative British buyer emerges with the serious intention of raising the money to buy the coronet.

