Dog refuses to leave master's coffin after Italy earthquake

ONE News The devastated canine reportedly sat for hours by its owner's side.

A loyal pet refused to leave the side of its owner's coffin at a mass funeral for victims of the Italian earthquake.

The dog, a cocker spaniel, was filmed lying next to the wooden coffin at the service on Saturday.

Amongst the 35 coffins laid out in a sports hall were small caskets holding the bodies of an 18-month-old baby and a nine-year-old girl, two of the 21 children who are known to have died when the quake hit central Italy early on Wednesday.

GETTY IMAGES Relatives of earthquake victims during the night vigil for the vicitms of earthquake in Ascoli Piceno.

"Don't be afraid to bewail your suffering, we have seen so much suffering. But I ask you not to lose your courage," Bishop Giovanni D'Ercole said in a homily in the hall, which was packed with grieving families and the nation's top politicians.

NurPhoto Some of the victims were remembered at the mass funeral.

"Only together can we rebuild our houses and churches. Above all, together we can give life back to our communities," he said, speaking in front of a dusty crucifix salvaged from one of dozens of churches devastated by the quake.

Relatives of the dead sat on chairs next to the coffins or knelt on the floor, their arms resting on the varnished wood caskets, which were covered in flowers. Some of the mourners clutched framed photos of their loved ones.

As the names of the dead were read out, hundreds of people gathered outside the sports hall broke into prolonged applause in a sign of solidarity with the families.

Italy sits on two fault lines, making it one of the most seismically active countries in Europe. Almost 30 people died in earthquakes in northern Italy in 2012 while more than 300 died in the nearby city of L'Aquila in 2009.

