Winners hit by lottery curse

A married couple who won £2 million (NZ$3.62million) on the UK's National Lottery in 2004, have now divorced after the wife began a relationship with one of Britain's wealthiest men, Mike Clare.

David and Victoria Jones scooped the jackpot, after having been married for only a month, when Victoria Jones spent her last pound on purchasing the winning ticket.

Twelve years on, the pair both wish they had never won, claiming the lottery win "ruined their lives", according to the Mail Online.

MikeGClare/TWITTER Mike Clare sold his bed business Dreams for £222 million in 2008 and is still married to his wife.

Victoria Jones told the paper: "The stress it gives you in life and even 12 years down the line, I'm still classed as a lottery winner and it's horrible. It ruins your life. People treat you differently – it's just not a nice thing."

Victoria announced on Boxing Day in 2015 that she was leaving David. But despite this the pair decided to try and re-kindle the romance on a trip to Cape Verde. It's here that David discovered the affair after reading a text message on his wife's phone.

Despite originally denying a romance with Victoria, Clare later confirmed it and told The Sun, "I am seeing Victoria Jones. She didn't leave her husband for me."

Clare sold his bed business Dreams for £222 million in 2008 and is still married to his wife.

The Jones' add their names to the growing list of married couples who split after winning the lottery, nick-named the "lottery curse".

