Swimmer dies crossing Channel

Swimmer and endurance athlete, Nick Thomas, dies crossing English Channel

Experienced swimmer and endurance athlete, Nick Thomas, 45, has died in his attempt to swim the English Channel.

Thomas was taking part in the 21-mile (34 kilometres) endurance test, but got into difficulty, having been swimming for 16 hours, the BBC reported.

On standby and Still awaiting a chance to start swim , new tides start today and weather dictates there will be no swimmers in near future — Nick Thomas (@trismartnick) August 15, 2016

He was pulled from the water unconscious "less than a mile from the finish in France", according to a spokesman for the Channel Swimming and Piloting Federation.

"There was an extremely experienced support team on board the support vessel," the spokesman added.

"It is an extreme sport, we know the risks. He was doing what he loved doing. Our thoughts are with his family."

According to Enduroman Events, Thomas passed out in the water and was taken to hospital.

Nick Thomas is being treated at Calais hospital after passing out in the water. Please wait for an update. — Enduroman Events (@EnduromanEvents) August 27, 2016 They later posted news of his death. Our friend Nick Thomas left us whilst doing what he loved - he just kept going. He'll always be a part of what we do and who we are. — Enduroman Events (@EnduromanEvents) August 28, 2016

Thomas was no stranger to crossing the Channel, and completed the feat back in 2014, as part of the Enduroman ultra triathlon.

This time the rules set by the Channel Swimming Association meant that a wet-suit wasn't allowed.

