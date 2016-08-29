Swimmer and endurance athlete, Nick Thomas, dies crossing English Channel

Nick Thomas has died in his attempt to cross the English Channel.
Nick Thomas/TWITTER

Nick Thomas has died in his attempt to cross the English Channel.

Experienced swimmer and endurance athlete, Nick Thomas, 45, has died in his attempt to swim the English Channel. 

Thomas was taking part in the 21-mile (34 kilometres) endurance test, but got into difficulty, having been swimming for 16 hours, the BBC reported.

Nick Thomas photographed before he got into difficulty crossing the English Channel.
Enduroman Events/TWITTER

Nick Thomas photographed before he got into difficulty crossing the English Channel.

He was pulled from the water unconscious "less than a mile from the finish in France", according to a spokesman for the Channel Swimming and Piloting Federation. 

"There was an extremely experienced support team on board the support vessel," the spokesman added.

"It is an extreme sport, we know the risks. He was doing what he loved doing. Our thoughts are with his family."

According to Enduroman Events, Thomas passed out in the water and was taken to hospital. 

They later posted news of his death.

Thomas was no stranger to crossing the Channel, and completed the feat back in 2014, as part of the Enduroman ultra triathlon. 

This time the rules set by the Channel Swimming Association meant that a wet-suit wasn't allowed. 

Ad Feedback

 

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

world headlines

Cops arrest 'Zorro' at LAX

Swimmer dies crossing Channel

Winners hit by lottery curse

NZ on the Security Council - worth it?

Mission to Mars could succeed video

7.4 quake in Atlantic Ocean

Bidding hot in Aussie

Photographer boards boat in US

A very teenage telling-off video

Man 'threw' boy, 4, from bridge video

'Sweetest boy' drowned before show

Trump TV? Tune in here video

The world's oldest man

Debris adds to plane crash theory video

FARC sets permanent cease-fire

Ad Feedback
special offers