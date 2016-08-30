Explosions heard in attack on Belgium crime laboratory

AFP A explosion "of criminal origin" at Belgium's national criminology institute in Brussels caused a fire and major damage but no casualties, according to officials.

Belgium's criminal forensics laboratory was set alight in the early hours of Monday in an attack that prosecutors said was more likely linked to organised crime than terrorism.

Five people were detained near the National Institute of Criminology in Brussels over the fire which caused an explosion but no casualties but were later released.

"It was arson, deliberate arson, at the laboratory of the federal police," prosecutor Ine Van Wymersch said. "With a fire you get explosions, but it's not that explosives were thrown inside or installed."

ERIC VIDAL/REUTERS A partially-destroyed part of the Belgium's National Institute of Criminology.

When asked whether the attack could be terrorism she said: "It is a path we are looking down. But certainly not the first one we are thinking about."

ERIC VIDAL/REUTERS Police officers secure a road near the Belgium's National Institute of Criminology.

"We are thinking more of deliberate arson by organised crime. We have no indications that it was terrorism."

Belgium has been on high alert since Islamist attacks over the past year.

Several attackers entered the site of the institute by car around 2 a.m. and went into the wing of the building where the laboratories are located, prosecutors said.

ERIC VIDAL/REUTERS Police were yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

More details about how the fire was started were not yet known, as investigators needed to wait until the building was declared safe to enter.

The institute is linked to the Belgian ministry of justice and carries out forensic investigations in criminal cases, its director said. (Editing by Ralph Boulton)

- Reuters