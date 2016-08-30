Merkel's deputy wishes he'd given neo-Nazis both fingers
Germany's second-in-command has only one regret after flipping the bird at a group of neo-Nazis recently.
He wishes he'd shown them both middle fingers, not one.
Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel received both criticism and applause for his unambiguous gesture of disdain toward far-right protesters in the town of Salzgitter earlier this month.
A video posted online showed about 10 far-right protesters hurling abuse at Gabriel and praising his late father, an ardent believer in Nazism.
Gabriel told public broadcaster ZDF in an interview that "I made just one mistake, I didn't use both hands.''
In recent months, far-right groups have repeatedly interrupted meetings between German politicians and voters to protest the government's refugee policy.
- AP
