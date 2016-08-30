Merkel's deputy wishes he'd given neo-Nazis both fingers video

Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel received both criticism and applause for the gesture.
REUTERS

Germany's second-in-command has only one regret after flipping the bird at a group of neo-Nazis recently.

He wishes he'd shown them both middle fingers, not one.

Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel received both criticism and applause for his unambiguous gesture of disdain toward far-right protesters in the town of Salzgitter earlier this month.

A video posted online showed about 10 far-right protesters hurling abuse at Gabriel and praising his late father, an ardent believer in Nazism.

Gabriel told public broadcaster ZDF in an interview that "I made just one mistake, I didn't use both hands.''

In recent months, far-right groups have repeatedly interrupted meetings between German politicians and voters to protest the government's refugee policy.

 - AP

