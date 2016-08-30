Dad 'stabbed wife, sons, self'

Dad believed to have killed wife, three sons, then himself

Flickr/ William Murphy Irish police are investigating the deaths.

A dad is believed to have killed his three sons and his wife before taking his own life in Ireland.

The family was named locally as school teacher Alan Hawe, wife Clodagh and sons Liam, 13, Niall, 11, and six-year-old Ryan.

The boys appeared to have been killed in their bedrooms in County Cavan, while their parents were found in downstairs rooms, the Daily Mail reported.

The alarm was raised shortly before 10.45am on Monday, when a relative is understood to have contacted regional law enforcement.

Colleagues of teachers Clodagh and Alan Hawe "deeply saddened" by their tragic deaths and the deaths of their sons: pic.twitter.com/G44f9sDZET — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) August 29, 2016

It is believed the deaths may have occurred late on Sunday evening into the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardai (Irish police) believe Alan Hawe, a teacher well-known in the local community, may have killed his family before turning the knife on himself.

The house remains sealed-off for technical examination.

"We believe all the answers are within that house," Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll told a press briefing outside Ballyjamesduff Garda Station. He said that murder suicide was the "most likely scenario".

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

O'Driscoll said officers are seeking a motive for the apparent killings, and are waiting to speak with family members and others.

Hawe, originally from Kilkenny, and his wife Clodagh, also a teacher and from nearby Mountnugent, County Cavan, had been married for 15 years, the Daily Mail said.

Hawe was deputy principal at Castlerahan National School where at least one of his two younger sons were pupils.

"Wonderful children": A community in anguish at the loss of the Hawe family in Castlerahan https://t.co/cCMyj3U1R7 pic.twitter.com/Z0y41OHgli — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) August 29, 2016

The principal of Castlerahan Primary School Anne Foley said in a statement that Hawe was "a valued member of our school staff and community, while two of his sons, Niall and Ryan were pupils in our school and Liam was a past pupil.

"They were wonderful children who will be greatly missed by all who knew them.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community.

"We are deeply saddened by this event. Our sympathy and our thoughts are with the extended family and friends."

