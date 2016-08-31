Disgruntled royal protector quits

Police officer responsible for protecting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge resigns

Senior police officer Sarah Hamlin who is responsible for protecting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has quit over Twitter.
NORFOLK POLICE

Senior police officer Sarah Hamlin who is responsible for protecting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has quit over Twitter.

The senior police officer in charge of protecting Prince William and his wife Kate at their home in Norfolk has quit amid a flurry of controversial tweets. 

Norfolk and Suffolk assistant chief constable Sarah Hamlin unexpectedly announced she was retiring after 30 years' service, Daily Mail reported. 

Hamlin was appointed to lead the Royalty Protection team in 2014, providing security to William, Kate, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at their home Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham Estate. 

A general view of the front of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate where Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and ...
Indigo

A general view of the front of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate where Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge live with their children.

On Tuesday (local time) Hamlin tweeted saying she was leaving as her "values" no longer fitted with the Norfolk Police. 

"After 30 years @NorfolkPolice I've resigned to the fact that my values no longer fit the org. I can't make a difference, support front-line," she said.


She has declined to comment further. 

Over the last five years the organisation has been forced to trim its budget by £25 million [NZ$45m]. Money has been saved through restructures and by jointly running services with Suffolk Police.

Hamlin was paid around £100,000 [NZ$180,000], according to reports

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey told the Daily Mail: "As an assistant chief constable for both forces, Sarah has made some significant contributions across many different areas.

Ad Feedback

"As head of protective services she has helped shape everything from intelligence to major investigations, and throughout her career she has worked closely with some of the most vulnerable members of society.

"Alongside this, Sarah has played a key role in helping us all to think differently about how we deliver policing in today's online world."

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
world headlines

Chris Brown comes out of home

Why Apple owes Ireland NZ$20b

Kim orders death by anti-aircraft gun

Disgruntled royal protector quits

Just 3 months jail for student rapist

Russian leader's namesake nabbed

Isis' mountain of death

Singapore confirms Zika spread

Dying baby was sent home

FBI to release Clinton notes

Asylum rules toughened

Italy to hold mass funeral

Kiwi in Bangkok balcony death fall

Typhoon Lionrock hits Japan video

Body confirmed as missing Kiwi

Ad Feedback
special offers