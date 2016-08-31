The picture that ended a career

Teacher banned from classroom after allegedly sleeping with a student

whitburnacademy.org Whitburn Academy, the school where Isabelle Graham was working at the time of the alleged incident

A devout Christian teacher has been barred from the classroom after being accused of sleeping with a 17-year-old pupil.

Isabelle Graham, a French teacher, was the subject of an investigation by the General Teaching Council for Scotland after a photo emerged from a prom night purporting to show her in bed, with a teenager in the doorway.

It was alleged that Graham had been repeatedly "engaging in sexual activity" with the teen.

However Graham denied the allegations, believing a drink she had was spiked.

READ MORE:

* The kids in the sewer

* Punched, Tasered, awarded $18

She said she had no recollection of the night despite only consuming four glasses of wine during the event, The Mirror reported.

But police called to give evidence said she did not appear to be drunk in CCTV footage.

DS Keith Mailer said: "Throughout the footage there's no sign Ms Graham is under the excessive influence of drugs or alcohol." He said footage showed the teacher and student kissing.

No criminal charges have been laid.

Graham's husband Andrew Wilkie also gave evidence in support of his wife.

"In all the time I have known her, Mrs Graham has always put her Christian faith above all other things," Wilkie said in a statement to the panel.

"I have never had any doubt that the allegations made against Mrs Graham were false," reported the Daily Telegraph.

Graham resigned shortly after the incident and it is believed she now works for a charity.

Sign up to receive our new evening newsletter Two Minutes of Stuff - the news, but different.

- Stuff