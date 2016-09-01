'Ban men in suits, not burkinis'

Forget burkinis, it's men in suits we should worry about - reader

Getty Burkinis have been banned at Cannes.

In the swirling debate over France's ban on burkinis, one man has suggested men in suits pose a much greater risk.

French beach resorts in August banned the full-body outfits used by some Muslim women.

"No woman in a burqa (or a hijab or a burkini) has ever done me any harm," Henry Stewart wrote to the Guardian.

"But I was sacked (without explanation) by a man in a suit. Men in suits mis-sold me pensions and endowments, costing me thousands of pounds.

"A man in a suit led us on a disastrous and illegal war.

"Men in suits led the banks and crashed the world economy. Other men in suits then increased the misery to millions through austerity.

"If we are to start telling people what to wear, maybe we should ban suits," he wrote.

Stewart's comments sparked an online flurry of posts and re-posts, mostly positive.

They came as the United Nations human rights office called on French beach resorts to lift their burkini bans, calling them a "stupid reaction" that did not improve security but fuelled religious intolerance.

France's highest administrative court last Friday suspended one seaside town's ban on the full-body swimsuit on the grounds it violated fundamental liberties.

