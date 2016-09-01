Tragic bid to see dead friend

Tragedy after bid to see friend in afterlife

FACEBOOK/JAZMINE HOWARTH Jazmine Howarth was found dead at a community garden near her home in Manchester, England.

Jazmine Howarth didn't mean to die, she just wanted to visit a friend in the afterlife, a coroner in England has ruled.

Howarth, 25, from Radcliffe, was grieving after the death of her best friend Dionne Corbett, the Daily Mail reported.

FACEBOOK/DIONNE CORBETT Dionne Corbett was best friends with Jazmine Howarth.

She wanted to meet her dead friend to farewell her but then return to her life, an inquest into her death heard.

"She said that she wanted to go and see her, go halfway to make sure she was alright," fiance Brendan Cawley said.

There was no indication that Howarth actually intended to take her life, the inquest heard. The death appeared accidental.

Coroner Lisa Hashmi ruled the cause of death was misadventure, saying that Howarth believed she could meet her friend "and return to the land of living".

"What I believe was a failure to appreciate how quick one could die. She had a mistaken belief that she could just pass beyond and return. Quite clearly that was a mistake on her part.

"It's probably the naivety of youth that resulted in her sad, tragic and untimely death."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 - Provides 24 hour telephone counselling

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or free text 234 - Provides 24 hour telephone and text counselling services for young people

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 - Provides 24 hour telephone counselling.

Tautoko: 0508 828 865 - provides support, information and resources to people at risk of suicide, and their family, whānau and friends.

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (noon to 11pm)

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (4pm - 6pm weekdays)

The Lowdown: thelowdown.co.nz - website for young people ages 12 to 19.

National Depression Initiative - depression.org.nz (for adults), 0800 111 757 - 24 hour service



If it is an emergency or you feel you or someone you know is at risk, please call 111

For information about suicide prevention, see http://www.spinz.org.nz.

- Stuff