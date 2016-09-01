Urban climber Alain Robert, nicknamed the 'French Spiderman', scales one of the tallest buildings in Paris without a harness video

Urban climber Alain Robert, nicknamed the 'French Spiderman', scales one of the tallest buildings in Paris without a harness.

Extreme urban climber Alain Robert, nicknamed the 'French Spiderman', tackles the Tour T1, one of the tallest buildings in Paris, France, all without the aid of a harness. 

The vertigo-inducing climb, up 185 metres, took Robert 30 minutes to complete, even allowing for the stop he made to write a note on one of the building's windows.

He used the opportunity to campaign for the release of a woman who had murdered her violent husband.  

French climber Alain Robert, is reflected in a glass plane window as he scales the Tour Montparnasse, a 210-metre (689 ft) building in central Paris, France.

When he reached the top, he paused for a moment, giving a thumb's up, before he started the descent. 

Robert has made a name for himself climbing some of the world's tallest buildings including the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower and the Tour Montparnasse in France. 

