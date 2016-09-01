Cocaine discovered at Coca-Cola

Big cocaine haul at French Coca-Cola plant

Paris Coca-Cola may have taken the cocaine out of its fizzy brew over a century ago, but 370 kilograms of the drug have been found in the drink maker's plant in southern France, a local newspaper reports.

The haul has a street value of almost 50 million euros (NZ$31 million), Var Martin reported, citing the city of Marseille's prosecution service.

The cocaine was discovered on Friday in a container delivered from an orange juice supplier in Costa Rica to a Coca-Cola location in Signes, north of Toulon, France, according to the report.

The head of the plant, Jean-Denis Malgras, described the discovery as a "very nasty surprise" in comments to the paper.

Initial investigations have shown that no Coca-Cola employee was knowingly involved in the drug delivery.

The multinational beverage company is best known for the popular carbonated drink that shares its name.

Coca-Cola was originally intended as a patent medicine and contained small amounts of cocaine as a stimulant until the early 20th century.

