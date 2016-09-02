Pig on the lam stops traffic

Massive pig on the run in the UK stuns motorists

SUFFOLK POLICE Pog the pig stops traffic in Suffolk.

A massive pig on the run stuns motorists in Suffolk in the UK.

The pet porker, named Pog, was seen wandering down the middle a road in Ipswich.

Pog made a dash from her home from about 7.15pm on Wednesday night and onto the surrounding roads, The Ipswich star reported.

Sharon Wootten, 44, who was delivering catalogues to the street, told the BBC she was shocked to see the pig wandering down the road.

"I stopped the car and took a photo, and then I got out and spoke to Pog's owner. "

There's a 'Pigs Gone Wild' trail with painted pigs in Ipswich. THIS IS A REAL PIG GONE WILD. pic.twitter.com/9sls4I6YpA — Ellen Wootten (@ellewoot) September 1, 2016

"I believe Pog just broke out and fancied an evening stroll. She's quite big - almost waist height on me, about two and a half feet.

"She was very happy, she wasn't going home any time soon. But she was under control, the owner was very very good."

Police were called, but Pog was caught just before officers arrived.

- Stuff