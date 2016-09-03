'This isn't satire, it's garbage'

Charlie Hebdo cartoon sparks outrage showing Italian quake victims as pasta

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, victim of a deadly attack by islamist militants in 2015 for its irreverent humour, was criticised by Italians on Friday (Saturday NZ Time) for portraying victims of an earthquake that killed almost 300 people as different types of pasta.

The cartoon was titled "Earthquake Italian style". It depicted a balding man standing and covered in blood with the moniker "Penne in tomato sauce", a badly scratched up woman next to him labelled "Penne au gratin". A pair of feet sticking out between the floors of a collapsed building is entitled "Lasagne".

Amatrice, a town flattened by last week's quake, is famous for the pasta sauce – amatriciana – that carries its name.

REUTERS Aerial video shows the central Italian town of Amatrice in ruins following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 73 people in the region and left thousands homeless.

The town's mayor, Sergio Pirozzi, who dramatically declared "the town is gone" on the morning after the August 24 earthquake, was baffled by the cartoon.

EMILIANO GRILLOTTI/REUTERS A mourner pays her respects prior to a funeral service for victims of the earthquake that levelled the town in Amatrice, central Italy.

"How the f--- do you draw a cartoon about the dead?" he said, according to state news agency Ansa. "I'm sure this unpleasant and embarrassing satire does not reflect French sentiment."

The French embassy in Rome published a statement on its website and Twitter, saying the cartoon "absolutely does not represent" France's position, and is a "caricature by the press (and) the freely expressed opinions are those of the journalists."

While many Italians showed solidarity with the magazine after the 2015 attack, writing "Je suis Charlie Hebdo" (I am Charlie Hebdo) on social media, the cartoon in the magazine's current edition was called "terrible", "in bad taste", and "disrespectful" on Twitter, Facebook and elsewhere.

CIRO DE LUCA/REUTERS Firefighters stand next to a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy.

Many just wrote, "I'm no longer Charlie Hebdo."

Twelve people were killed in the January 2015 attack on the magazine's offices. The rampage was linked to the journal's printing of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has not commented, but other Italian politicians pulled no punches. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, said: "This isn't satire; it's garbage."

STEFANO RELLANDINI/REUTERS A firefighter works in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy.

Charlie Hebdo responded to the controversy by publishing yet another earthquake cartoon on its Facebook page that refers to the fact that in the past organised crime has been found to control various Italian construction companies.

The follow-up vignette portrays someone half-buried in the rubble and reads: "Italians, it's not Charlie Hebdo who has built your homes, it's the mafia!"

- Reuters