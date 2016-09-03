Storm in a teacup - how a teabag that cost less than 20c caused a war of words and a call to police

The culprit: this is how it all started.

Roberto Lattarulo is a prolific user of TripAdvisor - the site which gives people the chance to rate anything from hotels, to restaurants and in this case, cafes.

He is a level 4 contributor so he has done a fair bit of reviewing.

But one fateful day at a cafe called Birdie Num Num in London led to furious recriminations and a call to the police - and it was all over a teabag which cost less than 20c.

TRIPADVISOR Scene of the crime: Birdie Nom Nom in south-east London.

You see he was accidentally given a lemon and ginger teabag instead of a lemongrass and ginger one.

Now the cafe owner says she offered to refund the £2 ($3.60) cost and offered to throw in a free cake - but Lattarulo was apparently busy typing his review, and he wasn't happy.

"I specifically ordered Lemongrass and ginger tea, as I love lemongrass, though got served Lemon and ginger tea, and when questioned it, I was shown a box with a label "Lemongrass and ginger tea". When questioned why I was mis-sold something, the waitress said she run out of them yesterday, and I said fine, as I specifically wanted a tea with lemongrass, hence my request.

"As she saw me writing a review on TripAdvisor, she asked me to leave the premises, CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?

"Shocking customer service and vile, awful staff."

He even said he was going to the local trading standards.

Owner Sevjan Melissa told the Daily Mail that the wrong teabags had been ordered: "We sell lemongrass and ginger tea but unfortunately we ran out and, in a rush, we bought in teabags that were actually lemon and ginger."

But it didn't end there. While being asked to leave Lattarulo called the police saying he was being unfairly thrown out. They said the matter was a civil, not criminal, affair.

He said the waitress had insisted he had been served the right tea.

"I sat down and went to look on their TripAdvisor page and I was shocked when they looked over my shoulder and asked me not to.

"They have no right to look at my phone and dictate what I look at. By this point they were asking me to leave and I said no because me and my girlfriend were still finishing our drinks."

The Daily Mail reported that after the staff became more and more insistent that he leave he decided to ring 999.

In response Birdie Num Num replied to his TripAdvisor review.

