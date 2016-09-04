Mother Teresa declared a saint by Pope Francis

AFP Mother Teresa, the revered but controversial nun whose work with the dying and the destitute made her an icon of 20th Century Christianity, will be declared a saint on Sunday

Mother Teresa, the Catholic nun who worked on behalf of the poor in the Indian city of Kolkata for a half-century, has been declared a saint by Pope Francis on Sunday.

Nineteen years after her death at the age of 87, the title was given to Teresa in a ceremony in St Peter's Square attended by tens of thousands of admirers.

Pope Francis praised Mother Teresa as the merciful saint who defended the lives of the unborn, sick and abandoned and who shamed world leaders for the "crimes of poverty they themselves created."

STR Mother Teresa becomes a saint.

Francis held St. Teresa up as a model for today's Christians during his homily for the nun who cared for the "poorest of the poor."

READ MORE:

* Auckland Catholics among first in world to celebrate Mother Teresa's canonisation

* Mother Teresa to become Catholic saint in September

STEFANO RELLANDINI Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis.

Speaking from the steps of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis said St. Teresa spent her life "bowing down before those who were spent, left to die on the side of the road, seeing in them their God-given dignity."

He added: "She made her voice heard before the powers of the world, so that they might recognise their guilt for the crimes of poverty they themselves created."

As the crowd erupted in applause, he said: ``So tender and rich that spontaneously we will continue to say Mother Teresa."

AFP Mother Teresa's old religious order the Missionaries of Charity is stepping up preparations for a host of celebrations to mark her canonisation in Rome.

Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910, in Skopje, Macedonia, the ethnic Albanian Teresa helped the poor in India for most of her life.

In 1950, she got permission to open her own order in Kolkata, the Missionaries of Charity, with the purpose of caring for those who had no one to look after them. Today the order has 4500 members and runs homes for the homeless in 133 countries.

She was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 1979.

STEFANO RELLANDINI A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Timeline

With Sunday's canonisation of Mother Teresa, Pope Francis honoured the tiny nun who cared for the "poorest of the poor" as the epitome of his call for mercy. Here are some significant dates in the life of the Catholic Church's newest saint:

1910: Agnes Gonxe Bojaxhiu is born on August 26 in Skopje, in what is now Macedonia, the youngest of three children of an Albanian builder.

1928: Becomes a novitiate in Ireland of the Loreto order, which ran mission schools in India, and takes the name Sister Teresa.

1929: Arrives in Kolkata to teach at St Mary's High School.

1937: Takes final vows and the name Mother Teresa.

1946: Riding a train September 10 to the mountain town of Darjeeling, she receives a "call within a call" from Jesus "to serve him among the poorest of the poor."

1948: Permitted to leave her order and moves to Kolkata's slums to set up her first school.

1950: Missionaries of Charity officially founded on October 7 as a religious congregation.

1952: Opens Nirmal Hriday ("Pure Heart"), a home for the dying, followed next year by her first orphanage.

1962: Wins her first prize for her humanitarian work: the Padma Shri award for "distinguished service." Over the years she uses the money from such prizes to found dozens of new homes.

1979: Wins the Nobel Peace Prize.

1982: Persuades Israelis and Palestinians to stop shooting long enough to rescue 37 children from a hospital in besieged Beirut.

1983: Has a heart attack while in Rome visiting St. John Paul II.

1985: Awarded Medal of Freedom, the highest US civilian award.

1989: Has a second and nearly fatal attack. Doctors implant pacemaker.

1990: Announces her intention to resign and a conclave of sisters is called to choose a successor. In a secret ballot, Mother Teresa is re-elected with only one dissenting vote - her own - and withdraws request to step down.

1991: Suffers pneumonia in Tijuana, Mexico, leading to congestive heart failure, and is hospitalised in La Jolla, California.

1996: November. 16, receives honorary US citizenship.

1997: Dies September 5 in Kolkata and is given a state funeral.

2003: Beatified before a crowd of 300,000 by St. John Paul II in St. Peter's Square.

2015: Is cleared for canonisation after Pope Francis declares that the cure of a Brazilian man suffering from brain abscesses was miraculous.

2016: Is declared a saint on September 4.

- AAP, AP, MCT