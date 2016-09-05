Is this Norfolk mansion Prince Harry's new bachelor pad?

Water Hall looks fit for a prince.
Is Prince Harry about to throw down more than $6 million for a stately mansion?

British media believe so, picking the prince is about to pick up a Norfolk Estate, close to the home of his brother, Prince William, and wife, Catherine.

With sprawling grounds, a pool area and large rooms for entertaining, Water Hall looks like the perfect home for the party prince.

Prince Harry, who has previously lamented his lack of privacy, would have no direct neighbours.
The property, with seven bedrooms, a built-in bar and a terrace, comes with a cool price tag: £3.6 million (NZ$6.5 million).

READ MORE:
* Harry laments lack of privacy
* Is Prince Harry dating Ellie Goulding?
* Margot Robbie keeps Harry hanging

 
The open-plan kitchen is ideal for entertaining guests.
Britain's The Sun reported Prince Harry was eyeing up the neighbour-free, riverside property, in the village of Wighton, about 27 kilometres from his brother's house, and near the Queen's Sandringham estate.

A local told the newspaper: "Apparently Harry really liked it."

Water Hall sits on 5.5 acres of gardens, and also had a tennis court and games room, plus a large dining room, perfect for hosting VIPs, like his family.

The newly-added pool is an entertainer's dream.
Real estate agent Savills described the property as an "exceptional" family home "set in a wonderfully peaceful and private position within the Stiffkey Valley".

The house featured "an open plan bespoke kitchen", plus a sitting room and drawing room.

Four bedrooms in the main house had ensuite bathrooms, and the master bedroom also featured dressing areas and its own separate staircase from the ground floor.

The Queen wouldn't look out of place in this sitting room.
A separate cottage adjoining the pool area had another bedroom and bathroom, and an annexe connected to the house had a separate kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. 

There was a further studio living space in the property's garage block.

The house was a short drive from the beachside town of Wells-next-the-Sea, in an "area of outstanding natural beauty", with bird reserves, coastal paths and links golf courses.

The house is a short drive from the home of brother Prince William and his wife, Catherine.
The property was restored and renovated over the past 15 years, with its grounds landscaped and the addition of a pool, the agents said.

There's plenty of room for guests, or for family.
