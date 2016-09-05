That's not drugs, it's sugar

123rf The country's National Forensic Centre found that the man was right - it was glucose.

Police arrested a man after thinking they had found a large stash of drugs - but it was just sugar.

Officers in Skelleftea, Sweden, questioned the man after finding 20 bags of white powder when they pulled his car over, newspaper Norran reported.

Two roadside tests carried out on the powder indicated the presence of amphetamines.

The man admitted having a small quantity of the drug to the officers but later said the bags contained glucose, Norran reported.

He was arrested and given a court date, however testing of the powder by the country's National Forensic Centre found that he was right - it was glucose.

Skelleftea's police chief, saying he had not heard anything like it, called the incident unfortunate.

Following the finding the man was released.

- Stuff