Wretched ant colony in nuclear bunker

It's a bleak life for ants trapped in a cold, dark bunker - but they plug on

WOJCIECH STEPHAN Part of the mound where ants trapped inside a disused nuclear weapons bunker continue to carve out some kind of life. An "ant cemetery" is against the back wall.

Worker ants trapped in a cold, dark bunker with little or no food are continuing to run their colony despite the harsh conditions and with no chance of reproduction.

Mortality is high among the wood ants in the disused nuclear weapons storeroom in western Poland, but numbers are continually replenished by more unfortunates falling into the gloom through a hole from an outside ant colony.

The bleakness of the ants' existence is summed up by researchers as "an example of survival of a large amount of workers trapped within a hostile environment in total darkness, with constantly low temperatures and no ample supply of food".

WOJCIECH STEPHAN Ants at work to keep nest entrances open.

"The masses of Formica polyctena workers trapped in the bunker had no choice. They were merely surviving and continuing their social tasks on the conditions set by the extreme environment," researchers said.

WOJCIECH STEPHAN The ventilation pipe hole the ants fall through to become trapped in the bunker.

They described the struggle by hundreds of thousands of the ants to survive in their unique situation despite the hardships, in an article recently published in The Journal of Hymenoptera.

​While the "aggregation" of wood ants superficially looked like a colony, it was a far cry from a fully functional colony, the article said.

The ants were surviving in conditions beyond the limits of existence for wood ant colonies.

WOJCIECH STEPHAN The ventilation hold seen from directly underneath.

​Unable to get out of the bunker, foragers were unable to feed the entire workforce so the mortality rate was probably much higher than normal, the article said.

No queens or ant brood were seen in the bunker colony, although the possibility some might occasionally fall down could not be excluded.

"Nevertheless, the low temperatures prevailing inside the bunker would scarcely allow production of any offspring." While wood ants could manage the temperature inside their mounds, doing so in the bunker would require huge amounts of food.

WOJCIECH STEPHAN The wood ant colony over the roof of the bunker where their fellow colony members have become trapped.

It was not known how much food was available to the ants, while many of the mites living in the bunker seemed to be feeding off the dead ants. There was too little ant guano for it to play much role in providing a place for mites to live.

While the possibility the ants were eating some mites could not be excluded, it seemed rather unlikely, the article said.

​​​The underground ammunition bunker where the ants have taken up residence, however unwillingly, is on a site used as a Soviet nuclear base until 1992. On the outside it looks like a flat-topped hillock, overgrown with spruce forest and densely populated by the wood ant Formica polyctena.

WOJCIECH STEPHAN The earth mound where the ants live inside the bunker.

One-metre thick ferroconcrete walls and ceilings keep the temperature inside to around 10 degrees Celsius in summer and a few degrees above zero in winter.

According to the article, volunteers have been squeezing through illegally dug cracks into the bunker since 2012 to count bats spending the winter there.

The trapped ant colony was found in 2013, in a room measuring 3 metres x 1.2m, with a height of 2.3m.

WOJCIECH STEPHAN Part of the bunker system seen from the outside.

In 2015 a 60cm-high ant colony was discovered outside, on the roof of the bunker above the room. The link between the room and the outside colony was found to be a 40cm diameter vertical ventilation pipe.

At one time the top of the pipe had been covered by a metal plate, but that had almost completely rusted away, the article said.

"Thus the origin of the underground wood ant 'colony' under discussion became clear: inside of the bunker, ants falling down from the hole in the ceiling were seen every now and then."

An ant cemetery in the foreground, with the earth mound towards the back. CREDIT: WOJCIECH STEPHAN

Most of the floor of the room below the pipe is covered by an earthen mound 25cm at the highest point, where the ants live and have built many exit or entrance holes.

"During observations, both in winter and summer, teeming crowds of Formica polyctena workers were seen in the space with the nest, in the adjacent room and partly in the corridor in between; they also dispersed around neighbouring spaces of the bunker," the article said.

In summer the ants climbed the walls, probably because it was warmer the higher they went, but were never seen walking on the ceiling.

"Consequently, when once trapped underground, they could not find their way back to the maternal nest."

Layers of ant bodies a few centimetres thick carpeted flatter parts of the mound, and floor areas of the bunker. Researchers estimated the number of dead ants at probably around 2 million.

The number of living worker ants during a visit in July 2015 was estimated at somewhere from several hundred thousand to perhaps close to a million.

