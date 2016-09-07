Hardline headmaster's statement

'Gestapo' headmaster sends home pupils over uniform violations

The first day of school got off to a rough start for dozens of children over their uniform violations.

Police were called to an angry parent protest at a UK school after at least 50 pupils were sent home on the first day of school for breaking uniform rules.

Hartsdown Academy in Kent is accused of turning away dozens of children for violations including frilly socks, white socks, sneakers, Velcro shoes and at least one pair of the wrong trousers.

After their children returned home, many in tears, the parents stormed the school and protested outside for two hours, the Telegraph reported.

Hartsdown Academy headmaster Matthew Tate is standing by his tough rules, saying he gave parents enough warning.

Among them was Sharon King, whose 11-year-old William was banned for wearing non-regulation shoes he needs for pain caused by a car accident last year.

She labelled the headmaster Matthew Tate the "Gestapo", saying he was just "trying to make a statement".

"Now he's lost respect before he's even started - it's his first day, and he's backed himself into a corner and done the damage. The issue isn't the uniform, because I totally agree with it. The problem is that he handled it like a Gestapo."

Another parent told the Daily Mail her daughter was left with bleeding feet after being forced to remove her white socks.

"When she put her shoes back on, they tore the back of her feet up and she had to go in on tip-toes with her feet bleeding, before getting plasters put on them," Samantha Wood said.

Many of the parents said they were bewildered by the items branded contraband, as they had been allowed at the school previously.

Tate insisted he had warned parents about the changes.

"We wrote to parents to say we would be ensuring our uniform policy is adhered to and that if children were not in perfect uniform today they would be sent home. The majority of our parents are pleased with that," he said.

But the mums and dads said the letter was not specific enough.

- Stuff