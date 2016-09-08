Four dead in Greece floods

Floods after heavy rain in Greece leave four dead, one missing

EUROKINISSI/REUTERS An abandoned vehicle is seen on a flooded street in Kalamata, Greece.

Floods caused by heavy overnight rain hit parts of southern and northern Greece, leaving four people dead and another one missing, authorities said on Wednesday (Thursday NZ Time).

The fire service said two women, ages 80 and 63, were found dead in their flooded basement homes in the city of Kalamata and its outskirts. A 90-year-old man also died in the Kalamata area, while the body of a 73-year-old man was located in a swollen stream bed in the vicinity of Sparta, further east.

All four deaths occurred in the southern Peloponnese region.

EUROKINISSI/REUTERS Rescue workers carry the body bag of a drowned woman away from her flooded house in Kalamata, Greece.

In northern Greece, authorities searched for a woman in her 60s who has been missing since phoning her husband early on Wednesday morning (Wednesday night NZT) to say she was abandoning her flooded car near Michaniona, south of the city of Thessaloniki.

The rainfall flooded hundreds of homes and businesses in other parts of the southern Peloponnese.

In the Thermaikos municipality, where the rain washed parked cars into the sea and damaged roads, Mayor Yiannis Mavromatis appealed for the area to be declared in a state of emergency.

"Some parts present an image of total destruction, while elsewhere there is partial destruction," he said.

- AP