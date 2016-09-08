Happy landings: three space station crew members back on Earth

AFP An American astronaut who set the US record for cumulative time in orbit safely has returned to Earth early along with two Russian cosmonauts.

After watching more than 2,750 sunrises from above the Earth, three crew members of the International Space Station have returned to the planet for a sparkling sunrise.

A record-setting American astronaut and his two Russian colleagues felt the sun beat down on them on Wednesday on a cloudless morning after a six-month trek in orbit.

Nasa's Jeff Williams returned as the US record holder for time in orbit, logging 534 days in space over four missions.

Bill Ingalls/NASA The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft drifts to the Earth with Expedition 48 crew members NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos onboard.

Williams, Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka logged 117 million kilometres in space, circling the globe 2,752 times before landing on target in the south central steppes of Kazakhstan just 23 minutes after sunrise on Wednesday, 7.13am local time (1.13pm NZT).

READ MORE:

* Blast at SpaceX rocket launch pad in US

* Nasa spacecraft beams back close-up views of Jupiter's poles

* Moment a rocket explodes

* Inactive volcano spotted on largest object in asteroid belt



Bill Ingalls/NASA Touchdown!

Stretched out in chairs placed in the brown wild grass, the three flyers were all smiles, giving thumbs up, chatting on cell phones.

They were promptly pulled out of the Russian Soyuz capsule, which landed on its side, which is not unusual.

Bill Ingalls/NASA Nasa astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos inside the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft after landing.

Williams wore a black baseball cap while seated outside and talking on the phone. Ovchinin clutched a stuffed doll his daughter gave him as a mascot that went into space with him.

They were then carried to a medical tent for routine tests to see how they adjust to gravity, including checking to see how they could stand.

The trio undocked from the space station nearly three and a half hours before touchdown in hazy sunshine with a comfortable welcome home temperature around 19 degrees Celsius, about 145km southeast of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

Bill Ingalls/NASA Russian Search and Rescue teams arrive at the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft shortly after it landed near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

They landed thanks to a large orange and white parachute and last second engine firings.

Nasa spokesman Dan Huot called it a "picturesque landing" on a picture-perfect day.

The three conducted experiments aboard the space station.

Bill Ingalls/NASA Nasa astronaut Jeff Williams is happy to be back on earth.

Williams set the US record last month for most time spent in space.

He beat the previous record set by Scott Kelly during his year in orbit.

The capsule contained air samples returned from the first inflatable module deployed in orbit.

Bill Ingalls/NASA Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos gets a check up.

The world record is held by Russian Gennady Padalka at 879 days in space. Thirteen Russians have more time in space than Williams.

"Everything went very smoothly, very normally," Nasa spokesman Rob Navias said.

Bill Ingalls/NASA The Expedition 48 crew members enjoy the sunset.

- AP