Giant power station chimney blown up in UK

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the demolition of a massive power station chimney in the UK - but many of were looking at the wrong one.

It took just seconds to turn the 244 metre-tall stack of the defunct Grain A Power Station in Kent into 40,000 tonnes of rubble.

But many in the crowd missed the drama because they were looking the wrong way, The Sun reported.

Going, going......

Thinking they'd grabbed a prime spot just across the water from the chimney, the excited spectators realised too late they'd been staring at a different power station. One that isn't due to be demolished until next year.

Dave Lelliot told The Sun: "I was talking to a couple of guys and I said, 'It's gone 11am now, maybe the man who pushes the plunger hasn't turned up'.

"Then I looked around to my right and said, 'Hang on, that chimney over there has gone'".

GETTY IMAGES ....and gone.

The Grain chimney, which was two-and-a-half times the height of Big Ben, was the tallest concrete structure to be blown up in the UK.

The explosion sent huge clouds of smoke into the sky.

The Grain A Power Station opened in 1979 and closed in 2012.

GETTY IMAGES The demolition of the power station began in 2014.

GETTY IMAGES Grain Power Station, a former oil-fired power station, had the second tallest chimney in the UK.

