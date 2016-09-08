Defending the French breast

'I'm against the ban, but the burkini still makes me uncomfortable'

Getty Is the burkini really the same as any other bathing costume on the rack?

OPINION: How fitting that the French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is leading a robust defence of Western values by championing the naked breast.

It's a perfect sequel to the (armed) fashion police forcing a Muslim woman to take off her top on a Nice beach. Defending his support for the burkini ban in Riviera towns, Valls last week hailed the bare breasts of Marianne, a national symbol of the French Republic.

"Marianne has a naked breast because she is feeding the people! She is not veiled, because she is free! That is the republic!" he told a government rally. Political philosophy plus boobs - what would French movies be without them?



His inference that bare breasts were more representative of France than a headscarf was savaged by historians and other politicians. Yet even if he overreached on this occasion, Valls has been remarkable in contesting a regressive Islam that makes demands on the secular mainstream, polices women's bodies and threatens social harmony. It's a contest naive progressives prefer to shy away from.

Reuters For some women, wearing a burkini represents freedom but for many it still signifies an oppressive ideology.

READ MORE:

* Burkini ban fury as French police force woman to remove tunic

* Non-Muslims flock to buy burkinis

* Cannes bans burkinis

* Banning at Cannes an attack on personal liberty

On Wednesday, a court in Corsica upheld a local ban on the Islamic full-body swimsuit. France's highest administrative court last month suspended bans brought in by about 30 towns, deeming them a breach of fundamental freedoms but leaving wriggle room by saying the prohibition was allowed if the garment was likely to cause a public disturbance.

So the Corsican judge ruled that as "strong emotions persist" about the garment the ban should stay – indeed it was introduced after a mass brawl in mid-August between Moroccans and local residents reportedly sparked when someone on the beach photographed a woman swimming in the sea wearing a veil.

I can understand why the burkini arouses "strong" emotions, or at least uncomfortable ones. I cannot defend a ban. It's heavy-handed and counterproductive; the spectacle of armed officers forcing a Muslim woman to take off her top on a Nice beach was a study in the absurd. (Only in France such over-zealous fashion police.)

But nor do I buy the idea that the burkini is just another bathing costume on the rack, just another thread in our rich multicultural tapestry.

'IT CARRIES AN IMPLICIT THREAT'

As Valls, among others, has said, the garment is a "provocation", symbolic of a regressive and proselytising Islam, hostile to Western values. If we do not name this pernicious ideology and grapple with its threat, the xenophobes, in Europe and elsewhere, will benefit from the rising tension. In state elections on Sunday the anti-Muslim Alternative for Germany party outpolled Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats in her home state.

The burkini wears its politics on its long sleeve. The garment embodies the idea that female flesh is shameful, an invitation. That a woman must police herself. That she's responsible for controlling male desire.

The photo of a burkini-clad Nigella Lawson on an Australian beach was news precisely because it's a curiosity, the exception that proves the rule about the garment's religiosity.

I fully accept that unlike her sisters living under tyrannical Islamist regimes in Saudi Arabia, Iran et al, the Western Muslim who wears a burkini may have made a free choice. But this debate is not about individuals and their idiosyncratic reasons for doing something.

The burkini simply cannot be stripped of its political context any more than a Ku Klux Klan outfit can be seen as just another hoodie. At a time when violent Islamism – with all its misogyny and contempt for secular norms – gathers adherents in the west, the burkini carries an implicit threat.

On the weekend, The New York Times published a story based on interviews with French Muslim women whose voices have been "all but drowned out" in the row over the ban.

While some women described genuine instances of anti-Muslim racism, overall the tone was problematic. One talked of being "afraid of having to wear a yellow crescent on my clothes one day, like the Star of David for Jews not so long ago", which a historian might take issue with.

The Nazis needed the yellow star to mark out a people who were so well-integrated into German society they were almost invisible; the headscarf ban seeks to force the integration of Muslims into French society by protecting secular public space from religious pressure.

'IT REPRESENTS FREEDOM'

Some women ran the insidious argument that the burkini does not signify religious oppression but feminist liberation.

"I used to settle for watching others enjoy the pleasures of swimming – at most I would go into the water in my street clothes," explained one woman. "This piece of clothing has broken my chains."

Such sentiments echo those of the burkini's Australian inventor, Aheda Zanetti, who says the swimsuit represents "freedom" and is "not symbolising Islam". Yet in a piece she wrote in the Guardian about designing the outfit, Zanetti recalled: "I looked at the veil and took away a lot of the excess fabric, which made me nervous – would my Islamic community accept this? The veil is supposed to cover your hair and your shape, you just don't shape anything around your body. But this was shaped around the neck. I thought, it's only the shape of a neck, it doesn't really matter."

Zanetti's entrepreneurialism is admirable. And while I'm pleased more Muslim women can now enjoy public swimming, the burkini does not break their "chains" – the ideology that had kept them out of the water remains intact. Islamists will persist in making demands on the secular mainstream – in April, a public swimming pool in Copenhagen created girls-only lessons in response to Muslim requests.

On Monday, Valls responded to The Times piece with a spirited defence of the secular republic in The Huffington Post entitled, "In France, Women Are Free".

"We are fighting for the freedom of women who should not have to live under the yoke of a chauvinist order. The female body is neither pure nor impure; it is the female body. It does not need to be hidden to protect against some kind of temptation."

Of the burkini-as-freedom argument, he says: "See the unbelievable reversal: in the cited accounts, the burkini is presented as a tool of women's liberation! It's masculine domination that has been completely integrated here!"

He labours the exclamation marks. But he's right.

Julie Szego is a Fairfax Media columnist.

- Sydney Morning Herald