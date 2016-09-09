Mountain rescue under way

110 people stuck in cable cars at Mont Blanc in Alps

CHRISTIAN HARTMANN Aiguille du Midi peak in the Mont-Blanc region. A cable car between it and Pointe Halbronner has become stuck, with 110 people on board.

French officials say 110 people are stuck on a series of cable cars over the Mont Blanc massif in the Alps in Switzerland.

Chamonix Mayor Eric Fournier said Thursday that "the people stuck are being evacuated by helicopter''.

"There's nothing fundamentally to fear," he said.

Fournier, who spoke to BFM-TV, said that Italian authorities were helping with the rescue.

It's not clear what caused the cable cars to stop, or if there was an electricity outage.

A local police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the 110 people trapped were in the Vallee Blanche Cable Car that rises to an altitude of 3778 metres.

It connects the Aiguille du Midi peak to the Pointe Helbronner and takes 30 minutes.

- AP