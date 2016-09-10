Last passengers safely rescued after Mont Blanc cable car malfunction

REUTERS The remaining 33 people trapped overnight in cable cars over Europe's highest mountain brought to safety, the ride's operator says.

Thirty-three tourists who were trapped overnight in cable cars high above the glaciers of Mont Blanc were brought to safety on Friday morning (Saturday NZ Time) after technicians repaired tangled cables.

Emergency workers had scrambled at first light to rescue the stranded people, who included a child, after the cable jammed at 5.30pm on Thursday (Friday morning NZT).

More than 110 people were initially trapped on the five kilometre ride between two mountain peaks at an altitude of over 3000 metres when three cables snared.

CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS Aiguille du Midi peak in the Mont-Blanc region. A cable car system between it and Pointe Halbronner become stuck, with 110 people on board.

Four helicopters rescued 65 people from the four-person cable cars before night fell over Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, and dropped emergency blankets and bottles of water for those left stuck.

READ MORE: Dozens stuck in cable cars at Mont Blanc in Alps

RADIO NEW ZEALAND Sixty people are stranded overnight after being trapped inside a cable car in eastern France more than 3,000 metres above sea level. Freelance journalist Stefan de Vries is in Paris with the latest.

Another dozen people were evacuated during the night by rescuers using ropes.

One of the last families to be evacuated from the dangling cable cars on Friday morning said worsening weather on Thursday evening meant they had to spend the night in the freezing cabin.

"We just needed five more minutes to be evacuated but it was too cloudy, they couldn't do it," Valery Delisle, who came with his sons from Aix-en-Provence, said outside a cafe at the base of the ride in Chamonix.

"One blanket between two was not enough, so I got a chill. I threw up. I wasn't feeling good," said one of Valery's sons, Louis, 23.

"But then we got by, we exchanged our coats. So we weren't scared, but the cold was a big problem, at least for me. The most important thing is that we all got out."

The family said the cars were not equipped with radios and that their mobile phones batteries quickly ran out.

Louis' brother Clement, 24, told reporters how they had to shout to a Korean family in the cable car next to theirs to explain to them where to find the blankets.

"We were old enough, we had experience in mountain conditions but for them it was a little bit more complicated with their children, seven and nine years old, that worried us," he said.

In a statement, La Compagnie du Mont Blanc, which runs the cable car said the cables could become tangled after an abrupt halt to the system or in strong winds.

Company head Mathieu Dechavanne said the cars stopped because supporting cables and towing cables crossed at three differents points.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't untangle the third cable so, as it was getting late, we decided, in accordance with procedure, to call the police helicopter to evacuate as many people as we could before night fell," he said.

The cable car connects Aiguille du Midi peak on the French side of the mountain and the Helbronner summit on the Italian border. The panoramic ride over glaciers usually takes 30 minutes to complete.

The French Interior Ministry said it had been a delicate operation, with Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve praising the courage of French and Italian rescuers.

Rescue workers had stayed with the remaining passengers overnight, police said.

Mr Dechavanne said the cable cars each had a survival kit with cereal bars, water and survival blankets, and that each car was contacted by phone to explainthe situation.

He said only two cars did not have rescue workers overnight.

The cable cars can usually carry up to 140 sightseers.

- Reuters, Agencies