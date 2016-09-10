Watch: Cat rescued from Italy earthquake rubble

Italy: Cat rescued after 15 days under earthquake rubble.

If you ever doubted that a cat has multiple lives, perhaps this might change your mind.

Italian rescuers pull a cat from the rubble in earthquake-devastated Accumoli yesterday after a magnitude 6.2 quake struck the central Italian town on August 24.

Pietro the cat (as he has been since named) was found after firefighters heard his meows from under the rubble. He had spent a total of 15 days trapped under slabs of concrete, unable to move and with no access to food.

Italy: Cat rescued after 15 days under earthquake rubble

READ MORE:

* Italy earthquake: scenes of tragedy, survival as nation

* Why Italy's earthquake was like Christchurch

* *Dozens dead, thousands displaced after strong earthquake hits central Italy



The earthquake that hit central Italy caused the death of 292 people and demolishing several small towns in the region.

It's nothing short of a miracle adorable Pietro survived.

- Stuff