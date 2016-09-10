Watch: Cat rescued from Italy earthquake rubble video

If you ever doubted that a cat has multiple lives, perhaps this might change your mind.

Italian rescuers pull a cat from the rubble in earthquake-devastated Accumoli yesterday after a magnitude 6.2 quake struck the central Italian town on August 24. 

Pietro the cat (as he has been since named) was found after firefighters heard his meows from under the rubble. He had spent a total of 15 days trapped under slabs of concrete, unable to move and with no access to food.

Italy: Cat rescued after 15 days under earthquake rubble

The earthquake that hit central Italy caused the death of 292 people and demolishing several small towns in the region.

It's nothing short of a miracle adorable Pietro survived.

