France warns of more attacks

French PM warns of more terror attacks to come, as teen arrested

CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS France remains on alert for further terrorist attacks.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Paris suspected of preparing imminent "violent action", two judicial sources said, the second alleged plot with links to Islamic State discovered in France this week.

Last Sunday, a car loaded with gas cylinders was found near Notre Dame cathedral and jerry cans of diesel, leading to the discovery of a plot to attack a Paris railway station under the direction of Islamic State. Seven people, including four women, were arrested.

The boy had been under house arrest since France declared a state emergency after Nov. 13 attacks in Paris in which Islamic State militants killed 130 people, two sources said on condition of anonymity. They did not say why he was under house arrest.

POOL French Prime Minister Manuel Valls with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (left) and French President Francois Hollande.

His arrest on Saturday came as he was planning an attack in a public place in the French capital, one of the sources said.

REUTERS Former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is campaigning to return to office, wants special courts and detention facilities to boost security.

The second source said the boy had been in contact with suspected French Islamist militant Rashid Kassim and that Kassim also guided one of the women arrested last week in the plot to attack a train station in Paris.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that Kassim is in Syria. He has used Telegram, the messaging service, to call for more attacks in France.

"Women, sisters, go on, attack. Where are the brothers? ... She brandished a knife and she hit a policeman ... Where are the men?" Le Monde quoted a message of Kassim on Telegram.

One of the women, arrested on Thursday stabbed a police officer during her arrest on Thursday before being shot and wounded.

One of the women, who was arrested with her partner on a motorway on Tuesday , Ornella G., was formally placed under investigation on Saturday in connection with the car found last Sunday near Notre Dame cathedral.

The man was freed on Saturday.

One of the sources said Kassim, 29, inspired two men who carried out an attack in July in a French church during which they slit the throat of the elderly priest.

The attack shocked France, coming less than 12 days after another Islamic State militant drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday there would be new attacks in France but proposals by former president Nicolas Sarkozy to boost security was not the right way to deal with threats.

The French capital was put on high alert last week when French officials said they dismantled a "terrorist cell" that planned to attack a Paris railway station under the direction of Islamic State.

"This week at least two attacks were foiled," Valls said in an interview with Europe 1 radio and Itele television on Sunday.

Valls said there were 15,000 people on the radar of police and intelligent services who were in the process of being radicalised.

"There will be new attacks, there will be innocent victims...this is also my role to tell this truth to the French people," Valls said.

In an interview with newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Sarkozy said France needed to get tough on militants by creating special courts and detention facilities to boost security.

"He is wrong about trying to wring the neck of the rule of law," Valls said.

Sarkozy proposed to systematically place French citizens suspected of having militant links in special detention facilities.

"And don't tell me it would be Guantanamo," Sarkozy said in the interview. "In France, any administrative confinement is subject to subsequent control by a judge."

Guantanamo, opened by former President George W. Bush, was used to hold prisoners rounded up overseas when the United States became embroiled in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq following the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington.

- Agencies