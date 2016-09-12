Pleasure boat crashes after fire

Pleasure boat crashes on London's Thames after small fire

ONE NEWS The moment a 300-tonne tourist boat crashes into London’s Canary Wharf Pier.

A boat carrying 151 people has crashed into a pier on the River Thames in London after an engine fire.

The London Fire Brigade said it was called at around 3.45pm on Sunday (2.45am Monday NZT) to reports of a fire on the triple-decker vessel Erasmus.

Footage filmed by witnesses shows what appears to be smoke billowing from the back of the 300-ton boat as it veered across the river before crashing into Canary Wharf Pier.

Footage filmed by witnesses shows what appears to be smoke billowing from the back of the 300-ton boat as it veered across the river before crashing into Canary Wharf Pier.

A statement from the brigade said a small fire in the engine room was put out before fire crews arrived.

It said 142 passengers and six crew members were evacuated. Three crew members remained on board.

The Metropolitan Police Service said officers and ambulance crews responded as a precaution, but there were no reports of significant injuries.

- AP