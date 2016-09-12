UK skydiver falls 15,000ft

British skydiver with dwarfism falls 15,000ft to her death

A 49-year-old UK skydiver, with dwarfism fell 15,000ft to her death when her specially adapted parachute failed to open.

Pamela Gower suffered fatal injuries on her first solo jump, after she crash-landed on a parked car in a housing estate in County Durham, England. 

The British Parachute Association in June had just given her permission to use the special equipment, as she was unable to reach a standard rip-cord on a parachute. 

An eyewitness from the housing estate, described seeing Gower becoming tangled in the ropes, as she fell, according to The Daily Mail.

An air ambulance was called, which took Gower to hospital, but she died from her injuries.  

Sky-diving centre manager Ian Rosenvinge told The Daily Mail the canopy on her parachute had begun rotating, leading to a faster than usual descent and a heavy landing.

According to her Facebook page, Gower described her herself as a "crazy, trainee skydiver"

Gower had hoped to qualify as an instructor. 

Her cousin posted on Facebook saying that "lived life to the full", and died doing what she loved. 

Durham Police said her death will be investigated by authorities, including the British Parachute Association. 

 

 - Stuff

